LIST: Canceled flights on Feb. 22 due to bad weather

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 22 2021 10:10 AM

MANILA - Several domestic flights were canceled Monday due to bad weather caused by tropical depression Auring, the Manila International Airport Authority said. 

CANCELED FLIGHTS:

CEBGO

  • DG 6177: Manila - Masbate
  • DG 6178: Masbate - Manila
  • DG 6163: Manila - Virac
  • DG 6164: Virac - Manila

PAL EXPRESS

  • 2P 2130: Bacolod - Manila

As of 4 a.m., Auring was last estimated at 195 kilometers east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

Please refresh this page for updates. 

