LIST: Canceled flights on Feb. 22 due to bad weather

MANILA - Several domestic flights were canceled Monday due to bad weather caused by tropical depression Auring, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

CANCELED FLIGHTS:

CEBGO

DG 6177: Manila - Masbate

DG 6178: Masbate - Manila

DG 6163: Manila - Virac

DG 6164: Virac - Manila

PAL EXPRESS

2P 2130: Bacolod - Manila

PAL Express

via @MIAAGovPH — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) February 22, 2021

As of 4 a.m., Auring was last estimated at 195 kilometers east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

