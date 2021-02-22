LIST: Canceled flights on Feb. 22 due to bad weather

MANILA - Several domestic flights were canceled Monday due to bad weather caused by tropical depression Auring, the Manila International Airport Authority said.
CANCELED FLIGHTS:
CEBGO
- DG 6177: Manila - Masbate
- DG 6178: Masbate - Manila
- DG 6163: Manila - Virac
- DG 6164: Virac - Manila
PAL EXPRESS
- 2P 2130: Bacolod - Manila
As of 4 a.m., Auring was last estimated at 195 kilometers east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.
