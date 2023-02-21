MIAA: Several PAL Express flights canceled on Feb. 21 due to bad weather
Posted at Feb 21 2023 10:13 AM
MANILA - Several PAL Express flights were canceled on Tuesday, Feb. 21, due to unfavorable weather conditions, the Manila International Airport Authority said.
The following flights were canceled as of 9:30 a.m.:
PAL EXPRESS
- 2P 2932 Manila - Basco (Batanes)
- 2P 2933 Basco (Batanes) - Manila
