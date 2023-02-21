MIAA: Several PAL Express flights canceled on Feb. 21 due to bad weather

MANILA - Several PAL Express flights were canceled on Tuesday, Feb. 21, due to unfavorable weather conditions, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

The following flights were canceled as of 9:30 a.m.:

PAL EXPRESS

- 2P 2932 Manila - Basco (Batanes)

- 2P 2933 Basco (Batanes) - Manila

