Home  >  Business

MIAA: Several PAL Express flights canceled on Feb. 21 due to bad weather

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 21 2023 10:13 AM

MANILA - Several PAL Express flights were canceled on Tuesday, Feb. 21, due to unfavorable weather conditions, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

The following flights were canceled as of 9:30 a.m.:

PAL EXPRESS

- 2P 2932 Manila - Basco (Batanes)
- 2P 2933 Basco (Batanes) - Manila

Refresh this page for updates.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  canceled flights   PAL Express   flights   aviation   Batanes   bad weather   air travel  