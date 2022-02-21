Voters concerned of economic fallout from pandemic: analyst

People pass by campaign posters near a bridge in Sampaloc, Manila on February 16, 2022. The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) drew flak today after videos of its enforcers dismantling campaign materials in private properties went viral on social media. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/FIle

MANILA - Aspirants vying for top government posts in the upcoming May 2022 polls have enough time to sway voters whose key concerns include economic fallout from the pandemic, an analyst said Monday.

Majority of Filipino voters come from low, regular and even seasonal income bases and are worried about unemployment, hunger and poverty, Stratbase ADR Institute president Dindo Manhit told ANC.

"The challenge is are our voters understand who can best address these issues for them?...Are they looking for options or are they being carried by strong slogans, strong engagement? We just hope that really, issues be discussed, the details the programs," Manhit said.

"When the Filipinos say they’re having a hard time with income, jobs because of the pandemic - that should be the concern of the candidates more than the sloganing. What will you do?," he added.

Aside from economic issues, the candidates should also discuss in forums their programs to address corruption and the arbitral ruling on the West Philippine Sea, he said.

"Why have we lost our rights in our traditional fishing ground… it’s an emotional issue," Manhit said.

POST ELECTION AGENDA

After campaigning, presidential bets should focus on governance and in establishing a "substantive and responsive" approach, Manhit said.

The next leader should zero in on investments to support the current consumption and services driven-growth of the country, he added.

"It's easier to win but the election is totally different from governance…It takes a private sector to create those jobs so you need to create an environment for investment to come in," he said.

The next administration should ensure the country is "ripe" for further investment to help the private sector keep their recovery pace, he said.

Presidential aspirants Ka Leody De Guzman, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Senator Ping Lacson, boxing champion Senator Manny Pacquiao, Vice President Leni Robredo, and former senator Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr have less than 3 months to woo FIlipino voters before the May polls.