Linear Accelerator distributed by Medilines. Handout

MANILA - Healthcare firm Medilines Distributors Inc, which listed on the stock exchange in December, on Monday said it has closed contracts to install P1 billion worth of cancer therapy equipment in 2022.

The machines will be delivered to Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital in Legazpi City, Northern Mindanao Medical Center in Cagayan de Oro CIty, and the Philippine Children's Medical Center in Quezon City, Medilines said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Deliveries are expected to be done in the second quarter once the respective hospitals are ready, it said.

Machines include a linear accelerator, which uses a new technology that can treat patients with "pinpoint accuracy and precision," the company said.

"The delivery and installation contracts of these machines already account for half of our 2022 full year revenue target, putting us on track to hit another record year in sales," Medilines' chairman Virigilio Villar said.

"We are committed to bring advanced cancer treatment into the country's public and private hospitals through these machines, he said.

Aside from new orders, Medilines said it would also be completing cancer projects in Cebu and Davao as well as the project in the Philippine General Hospital.

Mediline distributes other healthcare equipment, it said. Its chairman is also the brother of real estate tycoon Manny Villar.

