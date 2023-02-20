MANILA - Manila Water said on Monday it has signed a P3 billion 10-year term loan facility with the Landbank of the Philippines.

"The loan will be used to partially finance Manila Water’s general corporate requirements, including capital expenditures," the Enrique Razon-led concessionaire said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

In January, Manila Water said it signed a P200 million loan with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) for the expansion of Bulakan Water, among others.

Last week, it said it plans to spend some P833 million this year for projects to expand its services in the Rizal province.

Manila Water services the east zone of Metro Manila including the neighboring province of Rizal.

