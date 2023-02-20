Home  >  Business

LIST: Canceled flights on Feb. 20 due to bad weather

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 20 2023 10:08 AM

MANILA - Several flights were cancelled on Monday due to unfavorable weather, the Manila International Airport Authority said. 

The following flights were cancelled as of 9 a.m.:

CEBGO

- DG 6113 Manila - Naga
- DG 6114 Naga - Manila

