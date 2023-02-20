Home > Business LIST: Canceled flights on Feb. 20 due to bad weather ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 20 2023 10:08 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA - Several flights were cancelled on Monday due to unfavorable weather, the Manila International Airport Authority said. The following flights were cancelled as of 9 a.m.: CEBGO - DG 6113 Manila - Naga - DG 6114 Naga - Manila Refresh this page for updates. Missing Cessna plane found in Albay How PH air traffic system mess affected global flights on New Year AirAsia launches P1 seat sale ahead of hot season RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC promo, cancelled flights Read More: cancelled flights flights. CebGo travel air travel CebGo cancelled flights MIAA /overseas/02/22/23/syria-family-takes-in-baby-born-under-quake-rubble/business/02/22/23/rcep-to-expand-market-access-attract-investments-diokno/spotlight/02/22/23/narwhals-climate-vulnerable-winter-feeding-crucial-for-survival-study/business/02/22/23/govt-urged-boost-anti-smuggling-drive-after-senate-oks-rcep/news/02/22/23/p144-m-halaga-ng-pekeng-sigarilyo-nasabat-sa-maynila