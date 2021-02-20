Business Mentor: Tips to maximize your business efficiency

Retail commerce and small businesses at the national retail conference at the SMX convention center held in August 2017. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo



Every entrepreneur’s goal is to have a successful business. However, some find it difficult to achieve their goals. Having the resources to start a business is never enough. You also need to strategize to improve profits and cut down costs.

There is no better time to start than now. Stop spending money on things that do not help your business. These tips should help you rise above your competitors.

1. Create a schedule for all tasks and meetings

Some people instantly get ideas and want to share them immediately with their staff. While your intention may be beneficial, frequent interruptions of your staff’s work can make them less productive. Instead of having several pop-up meetings in a day or in a week, appoint a specific day and time during the week to have your meeting so that all the people involved will be focused on what they are expected to do.

2. Design, assess, filter, implement

Coming up with different ideas is essential in any business. However, not all of them may be appropriate for the kind of business that you have. Instead of jumping into that new idea that you have, take some time to weigh the pros and cons and seek advice from someone you trust. Share your thoughts with someone because he/she may see some aspects which you are unable to.

3. Take advantage of technology

Technology is a powerful tool. Never be left out. Learn new things to update how you manage your business. Technology has actually made it possible to reach far more people, which means, with the right marketing strategies, you can easily promote your business in far places and take part in e-commerce. There are business softwares that can tremendously improve your business process.

4. Show your staff their worth

There is no better way to make your staff more productive than making them feel valued. You cannot just demand them to work, work, work without letting them know that their work is highly appreciated. When you provide small incentives to your staff, they become more eager to do their tasks. You don’t need to be best friends with your employees, but let them know that they can come to you when they have some issues that need clarification.

5. Identify aspects of the company that may need to be outsourced

One of the critical areas in business is accounting. Using a recognized firm can improve efficiency while maximizing profit margins. If your business is still small, accounting may be easy. But once your business expands, you should get an expert to ensure that the numbers are right.

6. Consistently train your staff

Keep your employees updated with the latest trends and technology. Offer training workshops that will allow them to gain more knowledge that can make them more productive. Don’t forget to also focus on the soft skills of each individual. Communication is the key. Having a critical thinker in the team allows better adaptability in understanding automation and technology advancements.

7. Review your business plan

Your business plan acts as your guide, however, as the business moves forward, there may be a need to make some adjustments. With the constant changes in the market, we need to always have a Plan B if Plan A becomes irrelevant.

8. Give your employees a voice

Ask for your employees’ inputs about the business. Since they are the ones talking to suppliers and customers, they get feedback which can be helpful. Don’t underestimate the abilities of your staff. Know whom to trust, listen to what they have to say, assess, and try to implement. The outcome may not be always perfect, but having other people’s points of view on some business matters may actually help the company grow.

Finding ways to improve business efficiency will not only help maximize profit but can also make work easier and more enjoyable for the employees.

