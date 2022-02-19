I often mention that starting a business involves not only being financially capable but more importantly, having that intense determination and inner strength to withstand adversities.

These people are perceived to be extroverts-- optimistic, sociable, risk-taking, and aggressive. These allow a person to push himself to achieve his goals, and persistence allows him a greater chance of succeeding.

However, introverts can also be as successful.

Some think that an introvert's shyness means he would not go out of his comfort zone. But an introvert would have a lot of time all to himself. Thus, he can gain more energy during his lone moments. Hence, being recharged, an introvert can deal with the outside world and create a good connection with others.

I know one young man who was dubbed as an introvert by a psychologist. He seems to be outgoing, but he is more reserved compared to his sibling and cousins.

Years later, still in his early 20's, he grew the liking of earning his own money to support his family.

Being an introvert doesn't mean you lose connection with others. An introvert probably has the time to think clearer and ends up having better decision-making skills and solving problems.

Positive Characteristics of an Introvert

Since they feel the need to take more time to think about different things, an introvert is considered a creative thinker. They do not just jump into something once they bump into an idea. Introverts can express themselves creatively, just like some of the world's renowned writers, inventors, and entrepreneurs. One good example is Albert Einstein. He is known for his wondrous works, and he believed that his creativity and success were all because of the time he spent all to himself. As he said, "The monotony and solitude of a quiet life stimulate the creative mind."

However, keep in mind that introverts are not better than extroverts and vice versa. Both personality types have positive and negative traits, and businesses need both types of people to succeed.

Introverts are also said to be passionate about coming up with ideas. They are not after fame and glory, but rather, they want to focus on specific things, build a network, search for experts in different fields, and do whatever it takes to make their idea come into a reality. Introverts may have more focused minds that they would not stop attempting to do something until they have seen the fruits of their labor.

Introverts spend more time thinking. The extroverts don't believe as much as introverts do, but because introverts would rather spend more time alone, what is left to do is mostly to think, think, and think. And with the significant time spent on thinking, great ideas are formulated. An introvert doesn't jump into doing things right away but prefers to be alone to better concentrate. They aren't likely to decide on a whim but rather devote more time thinking of the possibilities before taking action.

Introverts are said to be the best people to run to when you need someone to talk to because they happen to be great listeners. They would always find time to listen and empathize with people. This trait is precious when dealing with clients, as well as employees. The need to understand and come up with the right questions to help someone in need is one of the introvert's most outstanding characteristics. Along with this, an introverted entrepreneur will step back and look into the situation on a bigger picture while considering other people's input when making a decision.

While you may be thinking that extroverts make great bosses, studies conducted by a Wharton professor concluded that introverts are better bosses than extroverts because introvert bosses don't want to be the center of attention. Instead, they would like their employees to become proactive in making decisions so that solutions are not just made for the benefit of the company but also for the employees.

