'World's first business travel exchange' amid pandemic opens in Singapore

The first phase of a pilot short-stay facility designed to support safe business exchanges between international business travelers and residents in Singapore has been launched, investment company Temasek Holdings announced Thursday.

Located at Singapore EXPO & Max Atria near Changi Airport, Connect@Changi will open with 150 premium guest rooms and 40 meeting rooms that can accommodate a range of meeting sizes, from four to 22 attendees, the Singaporean firm said in a statement.

"This will expand to around 660 guest rooms and 170 meeting rooms when the initial phase of the project is completed in May. When fully completed later this year, the facility will have the potential capacity to host some 1,300 business travelers at any one time," Temasek said.

Rooms at the "world's first Business Travel eXchange" are now open for bookings at www.connectatchangi.sg, or through the Connect@Changi mobile app.

Temasek said all foreign travelers checking into the facility would be required to go through a COVID-19 testing plan throughout their stay to ensure health safety, including a PCR test upon arrival at Changi Airport; on days 3, 7 and 14 of their stay; and before departing the facility, depending on the requirements of the destination country.

"Singapore-based visitors are not required to undergo testing when accessing the facility, as foreign travelers and local visitors have completely separate entrances, exits and ventilation systems," the company said.

Connect@Changi is developed by a Singapore consortium led by Temasek, including The Ascott Limited, Changi Airport Group, Sheares Healthcare Group, SingEx-Sphere Holdings and Surbana Jurong.

Connect@Changi is the first facility appointed under the Connect@Singapore initiative.

