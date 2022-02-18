MANILA - Cuba and the Philippines have the most female inventors in 2021 with pending international patent applications, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Cuba has 53 percent while the Philippines has a 38 percent share of female inventors among applicants for international patents, the data released by the World Economic Forum showed.

Both Cuba and the Philippines exceeded the global average share of female inventors with applications for international patents which was at 17 percent, data showed.

"The share of female inventors among applicants for international patents was highest in Cuba and the Philippines in 2021, according to data by the World Intellectual Property Organization," the statement said.

China ranked above average at 24 percent, while Japan has the "poorest performance" with only 10 percent of women inventors, the World Intellectual Property Organization said.

The top 10 list was derived from data from 74 countries.

The top 10 are as follows:

