LOOK: Cebu Cordova Link bridge pylons finished, project to be 'completed' December

The two main bridge pylons of the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) have been finished. The 8.5-kilometer toll road is seen to be completed by December 2021. Photo courtesy of Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation

MANILA - Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) is on track to be "substantially completed" in December this year.

The two main bridge pylons have been finished, and the project is now 68 percent completed, according to its developer the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp (CCLEC).

CCLEX is an 8.5-kilometer toll bridge that will link Cebu City through the South Road Properties to the Municipality of Cordova in Mactan Island.

See the gallery below for the photos:

Photo courtesy of Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation

The P30-billion toll road is owned and built by CCLEC, which will also maintain and operate CCLEX under a joint venture agreement with the local governments of Cebu City and Cordova.

CCLEC is under the Manny Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Tollways Corp, which also owns NLEX, SCTEX, CAVITEX, CALAX, and the NLEX Connector.



