Greenergy ties up with SG payments firm to venture into 'virtual credit cards,' remittances

Greenergy Holdings Inc teams up with Singaporean payments firm Aleta Planet to venture into financial technology. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Greenergy Holdings Inc of businessman Antonio Tiu said Thursday it is partnering with Singaporean payments firm Aleta Planet to venture into "virtual credit cards" and cross-border money remittances.

Greenergy said the partnership is in tune with Tiu's vision of creating "a seamless e-commerce landscape" through financial technology (fintech) to help link agriculture stakeholders to "global opportunities."

Under the team-up, Aleta Planet will provide fintech expertise to issue UnionPay-branded virtual cards, and set up a digital cross-border remittance service to UnionPay accounts.

Greenergy, in turn, will promote the use of these virtual accounts and remittance services to their agriculture stakeholders and other customers and clients of their businesses.

The services will also include payments, domestic and cross-border business-to-business money transfers, e-commerce and white-labeling for financial institutions and companies, and co-branding programs.

Founded in 2014, Singapore's Aleta Planet has experience in facilitating cross-border payments to and from China, and specializes in end-to-end fintech solutions for companies.

The fintech move is part of Greenergy's greater goal to "transform into a big holding firm upon consolidation of Tiu’s assets like digital banking and the AgriToken ecosystem, which is in preparation to launch its own virtual currency for its closed-loop ecosystem."

Tiu has businesses involved in food and agriculture, biotechnology through cannabidiol or marijuana-based oil, fintech, real estate, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

The businessman earlier said he is converting Greenergy to become a holding firm for his assets and ventures.

RELATED VIDEO