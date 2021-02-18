Globe offers free calls, wifi to select Taal areas as Phivolcs warns of possible eruption

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard and PNP assist residents during the mandatory evacuation of residents in Taal Volcano Island on Tuesday. Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Thursday it is providing free calls and data access to select barangays around Taal Lake as part of its disaster relief operations after Taal volcano showed signs of another possible eruption.

Taal Volcano in Batangas, which blanketed the CALABARZON and parts of Metro Manila with ashfall in January last year, showed signs of another eruption, Phivolcs said on Wednesday.

Under the relief program, the telco provides free calls, WiFi services as well as data access to the Phivolcs and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) websites for select affected barangays, it said in a statement.



The Libreng Tawag and Libreng WiFi facilities are currently available in Brgy. Tumaway, Talisay, Batangas from Feb. 18 to 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Globe said. It was earlier offered in other barangays.

With the free WiFi and data, the following sites can be accessed:

● https://www.phivolcs.dost.gov.ph/

● https://ndrrmc.gov.ph/

"As a public service, Globe ensures that access to the websites of Phivolcs and NDRRMC are free for its mobile and Home Prepaid WiFi customers," the Ayala-led telco said.

Residents in nearby areas are also reminded to charge their phones, stay indoors, prepare grab-and-go bags with dust bags and googles, and be ready for evacuation if needed, Globe said.

Some residents have been evacuated from the permanent danger zone near the crater lake. The Philippine Coast Guard on Tuesday said some 63 families or 200 individuals were subject for evacuation.



