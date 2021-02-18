Home  >  Business

Airbus reports 1.1-billion-euro loss in 2020 in wake of COVID-19

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Feb 18 2021 04:14 PM | Updated as of Feb 18 2021 05:20 PM

An Airbus A350 is pictured with a Rolls-Royce logo at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France December 4, 2014. Regis Duvignau,Reuters/File Photo

PARIS - European aircraft giant Airbus said Thursday it was able to limit its losses last year as the airline sector collapsed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Airbus said in a statement that it booked a net loss of 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in 2020, a slight improvement over the previous year's bottom-line loss of 1.4 billion euros, demonstrating the group's "resilience... in the most challenging crisis to hit the aerospace industry". 

More details to follow.

