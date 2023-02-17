MANILA - PLDT Inc said its wireless unit Smart Communications blocked over 182 million attempts to breach the group's digital infrastructure in 2022.

In a statement, the telco said Smart's Cyber Security Operations Group (CSOG) also amassed over 123 million indicators of compromise.

Following the achievement, the telco urged the public to be vigilant against threats that could breach their devices to obtain their personal data.



“One of the biggest risks is a person’s behavior or attitude toward cybersecurity. If someone fails to take steps to protect his data and devices, it’s like leaving the door of the house open for robbers,” warned Angel Redoble, FVP and Chief Information Security Officer of PLDT and Smart.

The cybersecurity group said human factor is among the major contributors to cybersecurity incidents, adding that the World Economic Forum study revealed that 95 percent of cybersecurity issues can be traced to human error.

Lack of knowledge also exposes users to vulnerabilities, it added.

“PLDT and Smart have built a culture of cybersecurity in the workforce. In 2022, we did not record a single breach due to employee negligence. Now, we are extending the same mindset to our customers, so they become cybersmart and don’t fall prey to cyber-attacks,” said Redoble.

The telco said it is also conducting regular phishing simulations to employees of the group.

