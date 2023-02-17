MANILA - A total of 22,218,718 ePhilID have been issued to registered Filipinos while some 23,934,533 PhilIDs have been delivered as of Feb. 10, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Friday.

In a statement, the PSA said this was due to the combined efforts of those involved including the claiming process at registration centers, plaza-type and house-to-house distribution.

It said it also rolled out a website where a PDF copy of the ePhilD can be downloaded.

"Through this strategy, registered persons can now conveniently download their ePhilID on their mobile device and use it in transactions anytime," said PSA Undersecretary Dennis S. Mapa, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General.

"Just like the PhilID, the ePhilID holds the same functionality and validity whether printed on paper or as a PDF file.”

Registered persons who receive an SMS sent by the PSA may download the ePhilID, he said.

The ePhilID has a QR code that serves as a security feature that can be verified and scanned using verify.philsys.gov.ph.

The PSA said it is continuously working with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Philippine Postal Corporation (Post Office) to expedite the printing and delivery of physical IDs.

