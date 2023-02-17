Home  >  Business

Manila Water eyes spending P833 million to expand services in Rizal

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 17 2023 09:11 AM

MANILA - Manila Water said on Friday it plans to spend P833 million for projects this year to expand its services in the Rizal province.

The projects include 12 mainline extensions and individualization projects, Manila Water said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"We confirm that in accordance with its Service Improvement Plan approved by the MWSS Regulatory Office, Manila Water plans to spend P833 million for projects slated for implementation in 2023 to expand its services in Rizal Province," the concessionaire said. 

The Enrique Razon-led Manila Water services the east zone of Metro Manila including the neighboring province of Rizal.

