Antonio Tiu. Photo: InfraDev Holdings Inc

MANILA — Ever Gotesco Resources Holdings Inc said on Friday that its Director, President and CEO businessman Antonio Tiu has resigned to focus on his agricultural business.

Tiu's resignation is effective from Feb. 16, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Director/President/CEO of Ever Gotesco Resources and Holdings, Inc., effective today, February 16, 2023 due to his need to focus on his agricultural business," the company said.

Tiu also resigned as President and CEO of InfraDev Holdings Inc.

Tiu's Philippine InfraDev Holdings Inc. and a Chinese partner-contractor are in charge of the development of the Makati City subway.

Tiu said the mega projects are "still a go" despite his resignation.

"Too many opportunities in agriculture that I cannot possibly not optimize. With food security being VERY important at this point for our country," Tiu told ABS-CBN News.

"It is the best time to fully refocus my attention on agri-based projects," he said.

Tiu is also the Chairman of AgriNurture Inc. He said his dream is to inspire young farmers.

"There is no better time than now to be part of a bigger and more proactive agri agenda," he said.

— With a report from Michelle Ong, ABS-CBN News