URC’s facilities in Luzon will be supplied with either geothermal, solar or hydro energy as the company pursues net zero goal. Handout



MANILA - Universal Robina Corp on Thursday said it signed deals to source renewable energy for its facilities in Luzon as part of its net zero goal by 2050.

In a statement, URC said it has signed an agreement with MPower/Vantage, Bacman and First Gen to supply at least 18 of its facilities in Luzon and 2 more in the Visayas with geothermal, solar and hydro energy.

These include factories in Pasig, Laguna, Cavite, Pampanga, Antipolo and Bulacan as well as facilities in Cebu and Negros Occidental, it said.

"We aim for a low-carbon economy by optimizing the use of renewable energy amongst other tools to reduce the impact of GHG (Greenhouse gas) emissions,” said URC’s Chief Sustainability Officer David Lim.

The goal is ultimately to “have all our plants utilize electricity from 100 percent renewable energy by 2025”, he added.

URC earlier said it has installed solar panels that generate close to 2 megawatts in several of its facilities.

Meanwhile, its Thailand arm has installed solar panels on 6 factories and 4 warehouses while its Vietnam subsidiary has an ongoing installation of 3-megawatt solar rooftop panels at its coffee plant, it said.

URC's portfolio includes Great Taste, Piattos and C2, among others.

