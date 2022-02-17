MANILA - Smart Communications has fully restored its communication services in Palawan which were damaged by typhoon Odette in December, PLDT Inc said Thursday.

Odette toppled utility lines when it hit Roxas town in Palawan last Dec. 17. It caused torrential rains and floods and cut power and telco lines.

Smart flew in more personnel and equipment via private chartered flight of Pacific Global One Aviation (PG1) immediately after Odette to ramp up restoration works, the telco said.

Engineers worked through the holidays to reconnect more areas, it added.

“Our preparations prior to Odette’s landfall made it possible for our personnel to immediately assess the typhoon’s impact on our infrastructure and relay this information to our command center. This has allowed us to augment on-ground efforts leading us to reconnect severely affected communities,” PLDT and Smart first vice president and group head of Corporate Communications Cathy Yang said.

PLDT said 5G in Puerto Princesa was reconnected a week after Odette while LTE service in the northern portion of the province had weathered the typhoon.

Aside from the restoration of critical telco services, PLDT and Smart said they have also extended aid to the victims of Odette by distributing over 3,000 packs of relief goods and offering free call and charging stations.



Odette was the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines in 2021 which caused at least P6 billion in agriculture damage and near 400 deaths.

