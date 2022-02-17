MANILA - Raslag Corp is seeking regulatory approval for its initial public offering, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday.

The renewable energy firm's IPO will offer 350 million common shares for up to P2 per share with an overallotment option of up to 52.5 million common shares, the SEC said in a statement.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission has officially received on December 24, 2021 the registration statement of Raslag Corp," the regulator said.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used for land installment payments for its Pampanga Solar Power Project Phase IV, funding for equity portion for the development and construction of the project and funding for other solar project, among others.

Another energy firm Solar Philippine Nueva Ecija Corp listed on the stock exchange in 2021.

