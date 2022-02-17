Jollibee will soon be opening its first restaurant in Scotland on 24th February. Handout

MANILA - Homegrown brand Jollibee will debut in Scotland with the opening of 2 new stores in February and March, restaurant operator Jollibee Foods Corp said Thursday.

Jollibee will open on Edinburgh's Princes Street on Feb. 24 "marking its entry into Scotland," JFC said in a statement. Its second store in the country will open in Glasgow on March 25, it added.

Unveiling of both stores coincides with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions across Scotland, the restaurant operator said.

Glasgow and Edinburgh have large student presence and active youth communities, "making them the perfect cities for Jollibee," JFC said.

Both outlets will serve halal meat to cater to local communities, it said.

"This is an important moment for us as we introduce Jollibee to Scotland with not only 1 but 2 restaurants launching within a month, showing our commitment to expand in Europe," Jollibee Group CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong said.

"We know there are many in Scotland who have waited a long time fo Jollibee to arrive and we're excited to see the local communities experience Jollibee for the first time," he added.

Jollibee Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia president Dennis Flores said the reception for Jollibee in 2021 gave them confidence in their new store design and locally-relevant menu created for the European audience.

JFC said the brand has seen "huge success" among young people. Sales in the UK in the last 18 months rose by 417 percent with "rave reviews" on Jollibee Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Chickenjoy.

Since January 2021, JFC said it has served 1.3 million pieces of Chickenjoy across its UK restaurants.

JFC said Jollibee alone has over 1,500 stores in 17 countries globally. The brand is part of the Jollibee Group's portfolio.