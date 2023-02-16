A close-up image showing the Facebook app on an iPhone in Kaarst, Germany, 08 November 2017 (reissued 30 October 2019). Sascha Stenbach, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA - Meta said Thursday it has developed 3 new interactive webtoons in a bid to educate and protect teenagers online.

These new tools will help teens learn about online safety and responsibility and for parents to guide their children in navigating online sites, Meta Philippines Public Policy Head Clare Amador said.

The webtoons, launched in celebration of the Safer Internet Day, reinforced other initiatives launched by Meta such as the Instagram Parents' Guide and the family center, she said.

"We are launching a series of fun webtoons that will educate teenagers on how to be safe online this forms part of a series of campaigns and activities we will do throughout the year to promote digital citizenship the online safety among Filipinos," Amador said.

The webtoons available via the Digital Tayo website are called "Get Ready With Me", "From URL to IRL," and "The Cat in the Alley" and are focused on data privacy, data protection and age-appropriate interactions, Meta Safety Policy Manager for APAC, Malina Enlund said.

Meta's new webtoons. Screenshot

Enlund said these were developed with Child Rights Network, the National Privacy Commission as well as in consultation with Filipino teens from different backgrounds to ensure inclusivity.

Also present during the launch were Gen Z creators and well-being advocates Janina Vela and Hannah Pangilinan.

"It is so important and not just to me as a child protection expert but we want to make sure we have representation so we created different three different topics… key topics that the Filipinos need to know about," she said.

What makes the new series engaging is that they were done in a "cute and child-friendly way," she said. Webtoons are also interactive and will put users in situations to brush up on their online safety knowledge.

"These activities are designed as a choose-your-own-adventure game to help readers practice decision-making skills and game perspective on how to deal with various situations...it's very important to build those critical thinking skills," Enlund said.

Meta said these tools would also be translated into other select Filipino dialects. They also partnered with organizations and government agencies to expand distribution.

