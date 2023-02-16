Fujifilm eyes more healthcare partners in PH, says to keep photography business

Fujifilm Philippines President Masahiro Uehara. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Japanese firm Fujifilm said on Thursday it looking for partners in the Philippines to expand further its healthcare business, but also said it will not let go of its photography business.

Fujifilm Philippines' new President Masahiro Uehara told the media its healthcare unit contributed 32 percent to the company's revenues globally, while its original business imaging and photography contributed only 13 percent.

"Human health is a big issue," said Uehara on the importance of its healthcare unit.

Fujifilm now has CT scan, MRI, X-Ray, ultrasound systems, endoscopy, in-vitro diagnostic systems and more.

But despite the lower revenue of its photography unit compared to others, Uehara asserted that it would continue to stay.

It had gadgets like mirrored and instant cameras, photo printing services, and even the traditional roll of film.

"This is a mission to spread the joy of taking the photo, printing of photo, and after that sharing the photo of others," he said.

He added that photography is part of the Filipino culture and though they are venturing into the healthcare sector, photos remain its core business.