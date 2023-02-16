Eric Ongpin Recto is new Alphaland chairman and CEO

MANILA - Eric Ongpin Recto has taken over as chairman and CEO of Alphaland Corp, an official of the property developer said on Thursday.

Recto was elected by the company’s board after the family of Roberto V. Ongpin conveyed the wish of the late tycoon for Recto to take over the helm of Alphaland, company president Rodolfo Ma. Ponferrada.

Ongpin passed away on Feb. 4, in Balesin, the exclusive island resort he built as part of a wide portfolio of investments in real estate and gaming.

“Ms. Anna B. Ongpin remains as Vice Chair. Her sister, Ms. Michelle Ongpin Callaghan was elected as a member of the Board to fill the vacancy created by RVO’s [Roberto V. Ongpin] death,” Ponferrada said.

Recto has been vice chairman of Alphaland since its inception in 2007.

According to Alphaland's website, Recto is also presently the President of Atok-Big Wedge Co., Inc., the Chairman of the Philippine Bank of Communications in 2012.

He also had a stint in government, serving as Undersecretary of Finance of the Republic of the Philippines from 2002 to 2005.

Recto has a degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of the Philippines as well as an MBA from the Johnson School, Cornell University.

Alphaland focuses on high-end and top-of-the-line properties.