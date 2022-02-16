Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Four out of 5 Filipinos have less than a year’s worth of savings to fall back on if they lose their jobs, a study by Manulife Philippines said.

The study also showed that mental health issues stemming from financial insecurity have shot to the top, displacing other health concerns by survey respondents.

“We’re seeing mental health concerns come into the picture, not surprisingly really because 69 percent of the respondents told us that they feel that the pandemic has lasted way too long and 97 percent have felt some form of endemic-related fear or the other, “ said Melissa Henson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Manulife Philippines.

She noted that while the top illnesses that concerned respondents in 2020 were cancer, heart disease, stroke, and Covid, the latest survey done in November last year listed heart disease, depression, cancer, anxiety, stroke.

Henson said the top concerns had shifted from health to financial wellbeing.

Manulife said respondents were concerned that the economy will take too long to recover, they will run out of money, and they did not have enough savings to cover the cost of healthcare should they fall ill.

One in 5 respondents said they lost their jobs, while 55 percent said their monthly income has been reduced.