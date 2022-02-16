Visitors look at the Airbus A350-1000 plane model at its pavilion at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore, February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

MANILA - Airbus has signed an agreement with Singapore’s Changi Airport to study the potential for a future hydrogen hub in the city state, the aircraft manufacturer said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also part of the agreement were global industrial gases and engineering company Linde and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), Airbus said.

Airbus said the agreement aims to support the decarbonization of the aviation industry and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The aircraft manufacturer said using hydrogen to power future aircraft is expected to reduce significantly aircraft emissions in the air and help decarbonize air transport activities on the ground.

“Under the collaboration, the partners will look at how hydrogen can be transported, stored and delivered to aircraft at existing and new airports. This expands on an earlier agreement with CAAS to evaluate hydrogen infrastructures, widening the scope to include the airport and energy provider,” Airbus said.

Airbus said it will provide characteristics on aircraft configuration and fleet energy usage, insight on hydrogen-powered aircraft for ground operations, and data on the estimated hydrogen aircraft ramp-up at airports.

“The Asia-Pacific region will play a key role as we work towards making climate-neutral aviation a reality,” said Sabine Klauke, Airbus Chief Technical Officer.

Apart from Singapore, Airbus said it has also signed agreements with partners and airports in Paris and Seoul.