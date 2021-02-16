NAIA opens upgraded runway for domestic flights
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 16 2021 07:08 PM
MANILA - The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Tuesday opened its newly-repaired runway for domestic flights.
Runway 13-31 was inaugurated on Tuesday with Transport, Tourism, Defense, and aviation officials present during the event.
The Department of Transportation said the upgraded runway will increase the airport's flight movement capacity, adding 10 more flight movements per hour or 240 commercial flight movements per day.
