NAIA opens upgraded runway for domestic flights

MANILA - The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Tuesday opened its newly-repaired runway for domestic flights.

Domestic flights at the NAIA will again be able to use the airport's Runway 13-31, which will be inaugurated today after a yearlong rehabilitation & upgrading project.



Runway 13-31 was inaugurated on Tuesday with Transport, Tourism, Defense, and aviation officials present during the event.

The Department of Transportation said the upgraded runway will increase the airport's flight movement capacity, adding 10 more flight movements per hour or 240 commercial flight movements per day.