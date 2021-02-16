Megawide bags P26.3 billion in new contracts for Hong Kong-listed Suncity

(L-R) Megawide CFO Oliver Tan, CEO Edgar Saavedra, and Chief Corporate Affairs & Branding Officer Louie Ferrer during a press conference prior to Megawide's Annual Stockholders Meeting in Pasig City on July 2, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Megawide Construction Corp said Tuesday it bagged a total of P26.3 billion in new contracts for the Hong Kong-listed Suncity's Westside City Resorts World project.

Multiple contracts were awarded by Suntrust Home Developers Inc, the Philippine arm of Suncity Group Holdings Limited (Suncity), Megawide told the stock exchange.

“We are thrilled to provide them (Suncity) with our full array of

services for this landmark project and, with our experience completing similar projects of the same scope and scale, we are confident of delivering above the client’s expectations,” said Megawide chairman and CEO Edgar Saavedra.

“Large-scale investments such as these are critical for our national economic recovery from the crisis caused by COVID-19. We salute our clients for their faith in the Philippines’s prospects

to bounce back from this pandemic and thank them for their continued trust in Megawide,” he added.

Expected to be completed within 30 months from start date, the project is the newest landmark at the Entertainment City, Megawide said.

