MANILA - PLDT Inc said on Wednesday its wireless unit Smart Communications tapped Silicon Valley-based fintech Plentina to offer micro consumer loan buy now, pay later service for consumer load.

To avail of the service, Smart and TNT consumers need to download the Plentina app and register. Once approved, they can shop for products and pay in installments, PLDT said in a statement.

“We welcome Plentina as one of our direct distribution partners. Our tie-up with Plentina provides a financial service that caters to the broader base of prepaid customers,” said Alex O. Caeg, SVP and Head of PLDT Smart Consumer Sales Group.

Caeg said the group aims to extend this service to retail and device partners to enable flexible modes of payment.

