Eugenio Lopez Jr. Center for Media Arts Senior High School celebrates its 5th anniversary. Feb. 15, 2023, Quezon City. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Eugenio Lopez Jr. Center for Media Arts Senior High School in Quezon City celebrated its 5th anniversary Wednesday.

No less than the daughter of the school's namesake, ABS-CBN Foundation Managing Director Roberta Lopez-Feliciano graced the occasion.

The educational institution became a nest for future practitioners in the various fields of media and the arts.

"It's important that early on you decide what track you want to go on and if you have a school that can support that track, that interest that you have, you're so lucky to have that," said Lopez-Feliciano.

"This is the lifeblood of ABS-CBN, it's creativity, and I feel it's running through the school so strongly," she added.

Students of the institution could also become potential leaders in the future, said school and ABS-CBN Foundation officials.

"Itong mga kabataang ito, ito magiging potential leaders, not only in the industry ng broadcasting or journalism or advertising," ABS-CBN Foundation COO Jun Dungo said.

"ELJ is the means para yung dreams ng mga bata na maging journalists, maging artists, producers ng mga movies, ma cater natin at maibigay ang kanilang needs," Josephine Maningas, Principal of the ELJ Center for Media Arts SHS added.

One of the highlights of the foundation day was the unveiling of a portrait of Eugenio Lopez Jr. It was painted by student artist Naimah Tuliao.

The public school was built with the help of ABS-CBN, Quezon City government, the Department of Education and Magna Anima Teachers College in 2018.

Currently, it has over 300 students.

News.abs-cbn.com is the official news website of ABS-CBN News and is a part of the Lopez Group of companies.