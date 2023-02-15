MANILA - Cash remittances from overseas Filipinos coursed through banks reached $32.54 billion in 2022, higher by 3.6 percent from $31.42 billion in 2021, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas released Wednesday showed.

In December, cash remittances grew 5.8 percent to $3.16 billion, the central bank said in a statement.

"The expansion in cash remittances in December 2022 was due to the growth in receipts from land- and sea-based workers," the BSP said.

Growth in cash remittances from the US, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Qatar and the United Kingdom contributed largely to the increase for the year, the BSP said.

The US posted the highest share of overall remittances in 2022, followed by Singapore and Saudi Arabia, it added.

Overall personal remittances, meanwhile, grew to an all-time high of $36.14 billion, higher by 3.6 percent than the $34.88 billion in 2021, data showed.

In December, personal remittance grew 5.7 percent to $3.49 billion from $3.30 billion in the same comparable period, the BSP said.

The BSP said the full-year level accounted for 8.9 percent and 8.4 percent of the country's gross domestic product and gross national income, respectively.

