MANILA - Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp (SPNEC) is looking to hold a stock rights offer to fund 10 gigawatts of solar projects, the company said on Tuesday.

SPNEC said its board approved a share sale in the second quarter of 2022.

The company may also raise capital from private placements with institutional investors to fund its expansion, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

“We need at least P10 billion to complete the development of 10 GW of solar projects. This is only a small percent of project cost, but we believe is a large percent of the value, with development being the bottleneck for the energy transition of the Philippines,” said Solar Philippines founder Leandro Leviste.

The company said it is also mulling an asset-for-share swap between SPNEC and Solar Philippines.

“SPNEC has not yet approved any asset-for-share swap, which is subject to a third-party valuation and fairness opinion by an independent financial advisor,” it said.

SPNEC’s said it plans to increase its authorized capital stock to 50 billion shares, subject to approval at a Stockholder’s Meeting set for March 7.