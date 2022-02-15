MANILA - Many Philippine corporations are missing out by not including more women in their board of directors, a group advocating for greater inclusion of women said on Tuesday.

Pacita Juan, president of Nextgen Organization of Women Corporate Directors, said there are about 130 global reports that say firms that include women in their boardrooms perform better.

“Diverse boards, particularly those with women, actually are more profitable,” Juan said in an interview with ANC’s Market Edge.

In the Philippines, only 17 percent of listed firms have women on their boards, which is lower than the global average of 20-25 percent.

Sherisa Nuesa, vice president of the group, said there is a lack of awareness among corporations that women do add value to the board.

Nuesa said a survey of a thousand Asian firms by the World Bank’s International Finance Corp showed that having women on their boards makes companies more competitive.

“Those who have at least 30 percent women representation on their boards performed better, and the measures are in terms of ROA (return on assets) and ROE (return on equity), that they are higher compared to all-male boards,” Nuesa said.