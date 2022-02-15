Cash remittances hit $31.4 billion in 2021, up 5.1 percent



MANILA - Cash remittances from overseas Filipinos coursed through banks grew by 3.3 percent to $2.99 billion in December 2021 from $2.89 billion in the same month in 2020, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Tuesday.

This resulted in full-year 2021 cash remittances totaling $31.42 billion, up 5.1 percent from the $29.9 billion recorded in 2020, the BSP said.

Full-year 2021 personal remittances meanwhile reached a new record high of $34.88 billion, surpassing US$33.47 in 2019, and the $33.19 billion recorded in 2020 by 5.1 percent.

In December, personal remittances grew year-on-year by 2.9 percent to $3.298 billion, the highest monthly level since the tracking of personal remittances data series began in 2005, the BSP added.

"The growth in personal remittances reflected a pickup in OFW deployment, strong demand for OFWs amid the reopening of host economies to foreign workers, and the continued shift to digital support that facilitated inward transfer of remittances," the central bank said.

The increase in remittances meanwhile led to an increase in domestic demand, with the 2021 level accounting for 8.9 percent and 8.5 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and gross national income (GNI), respectively, the BSP added.

The Philippines is one of top recipients of remittances, which power domestic consumption and economic expansion.

