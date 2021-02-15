AC Energy to build 400-MW solar farm in New South Wales in Australia

AC Energy logo. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Ayala's AC Energy will build a 400-megawatt (MW) solar power plant in New South Wales, Australia.

"UPC/AC Renewables Australia is pleased to announce that it has reached financial close for the first 400 MW stage of the New England Solar Farm at Uralla in New South Wales," AC Energy told the stock exchange on Monday.

"This is the first stage of what will ultimately be a combined 720 MW solar and 400 megawatt-hour battery at the site," it added.

It will be developed under UPC/AC Renewables Australia, a 50-50 joint venture between AC Energy & Infrastructure Corp and UPC Renewables -- an Australian renewable energy developer.

Once completed, the New England Solar Farm will generate energy to power around 250,000 households in New South Wales, and to supply energy to the market "to help fill the gap left by the expected closure of the Liddell Power Station."

Other than the New England Solar Farm, the UPC-AC Energy partnership is also developing other renewable energy projects, which include the 250 MW Baroota Pumped Hydro Project and 300 MW Bridle Track Solar Project in South Australia, the 160MW Axedale Solar Farm in Victoria and the 1,000 to 1,200 MW Robbins Island Renewable Energy Park and Jim’s Plain Renewable Energy Park in North West Tasmania.

Aside from Australia, AC Energy is also building solar farms in India and Vietnam.

These are part of AC Energy's goal to be the largest renewable energy company in Southeast Asia, having a total of 5 gigawatts of renewable energy portfolio by 2025.

