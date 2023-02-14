PLDT says class action lawsuit filed in US vs current, former employees

MANILA - PLDT Inc said on Wednesday it has learned that a class action suit was filed in the US against 9 of its current and former employees.

An Inquirer.net report earlier said the class action lawsuit is linked to the P48 billion budget overrun reported by the telco.

"PLDT has learned that a securities class action lawsuit was commenced on February 6, 2023 by Sophia Olsson, a purported holder of PLDT securities, in the United States federal district court in the Central District of California," PLDT said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

But PLDT said it has yet to be served a copy of the complaint as required under US law.

PLDT said it "does not have any further information regarding the lawsuit at this time."

PLDT, the Philippine Stock Exchange as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission have said they would conduct their own probe in relation to the budget overrun.

