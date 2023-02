Japan PM nominates Kazuo Ueda as Bank of Japan governor

A sign reading "Bank of Japan - north gate" is pictured as a member of security walks near, at an entrance to the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters complex in Tokyo on December 20, 2022. Richard A. Brooks / AFP/FILE

TOKYO - Economics professor Kazuo Ueda was nominated Tuesday as the Bank of Japan's next governor, tasked with navigating a way forward after a decade of extraordinary monetary easing.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida picked Ueda as BoJ chief, according to a government document handed to reporters. The decision is likely to be easily approved by lawmakers as the ruling coalition commands a healthy parliamentary majority.

