Japan Credit Rating Agency affirms PH's 'A' rating with stable outlook: DOF

MANILA - Japanese debt watcher Japan Credit Rating Agency affirmed the Philippines' A rating with a stable outlook despite a backdrop of global uncertainties and elevated inflation, the Department of Finance said in a statement.



The affirmation confirms the country's strong macroeconomic fundamentals, including its faster-than-anticipated gross domestic product growth of 7.6 percent in 2022, the DOF said in a statement.

An A credit rating with a stable outlook means the country has better access to global bond markets at lower interest rates. It also signifies investor confidence that can lead to more foreign investments.

Aside from Japan Credit Rating Agency, other debt watchers Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global and Fitch Ratings have earlier affirmed investment grade rating for the Philippines with some minor movements in outlook.

The DOF said other signals that prove strong macroeconomic fundamentals include the decline in its debt-to-GDP ratio to 60.9 percent from a high of 63.5 percent in 2022. The global standard is at 60 percent.

“As we expect a global economic slowdown this year, we will closely monitor its impact to help ensure that we are ready to protect the most vulnerable sectors of the economy while supporting economic growth,” said Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno.

The government earlier announced its Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028 which aims to steer the country toward an inclusive growth.

During his visit to the New York Stock Exchange, President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr said the Philippines is aiming to reach the highest investment grade territory.

Economic managers have also said that the Philippines is likely to achieve its goal of becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2024, which could have happened in 2022 if there was no COVID-19 pandemic.

