MANILA -- An onion farmer on Tuesday claimed that a so-called "Mrs. Sibuyas" buys onions off the market to justify the importation of the produce.

Israel Reguyal, chairman of the Bonena Multipurpose Cooperative, explained to lawmakers of the House Committee on Agriculture and Food that that is the "modus" of a certain Lilia Leah Cruz, who had been tagged by her critics as "Mrs. Sibuyas."

"Pag panahon po ng bilihan sa storage ang gagawin po niya, bibilhin niya po ang lahat ng laman nung nasa storage... Pag nabili na po ang lahat ng sibuyas ito na po ang Department of Agriculture, magpapalabas na ng import permit doon po kami patay, kaya nga po ito yung napakabigat sa amin," Reguyal said.

When lawmakers pressed Reguyal to name who Cruz might be in cahoots with in the Bureau of Plant Industry, he asked for a closed door executive session with lawmakers.

The panel granted his request and afforded the same to Cruz, who was also present in the hearing Tuesday.

Before this, Reguyal blamed Cruz for his loss of about P30 million for onions back in 2012.

"Siya po ang lumugi sa akin ng napakalaki eh," Reguyal said.

Reguyal claimed Cruz only paid for 15,000 of the 80,000 bags of onions he sold. Reguyal said he had to sell off real estate property to pay the farmers who deposited their onion produce with him.

BOUNCING CHECKS

Sagip Party List Rep. Rodante Marcoleta for his part claimed Cruz had paid off farmers with bouncing checks, which Cruz said had already been settled.

"I invoke my right to remain silent," Cruz replied. She also insisted that she has proof that the bounced checks had already been settled.

When asked why she invoked her right to remain silent, Cruz can only cite that the matter had been from a long time ago.

"Sorry po your honor, that time po kasi matagal na kaya di ko po ma-recall yung naging operation po that time pero settled na po ito," Cruz said.

SPOILED ONIONS

Reguyal also told lawmakers that as much as P168 million worth of onions were spoiled last year alone while in storage at a warehouse in Marilao, Bulacan.

Reguyal claimed that the onions got spoiled because ice had formed while in storage.

"Ito po ay nag-file na po kami ng kaso sa kanila dahil po ito ay sa aming pagkakaalam ay dahil po sa kapabayaan nila, na-over, nasobrahan po sa lamig nagyelo po yung sibuyas," Reguyal said.

Reguyal told lawmakers they had to throw away the onions because of the spoilage, but they also had to pay storage fees. The onions came from farmers who deposited their onions with him.

The Committee is still in executive session as of this writing.