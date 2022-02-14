MANILA - The Philippines and Japan will hold a high-level meeting on Feb. 16 focused on infrastructure development and economic cooperation, the Department of Finance said Monday.

Progress on the Japan-supported big-ticket projects will be discussed during the meeting, which will be held through teleconferencing, the DOF said.

Among the projects to be discussed include the Metro Manila Subway Project, the North-South Commuter Railway project, the rehabilitation of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3), Dalton Pass East Alignment Road, Central Mindanao Highway and the Parañaque Spillway, the DOF said.

"In this week’s meeting, the two sides will provide updates on the financing extended by Japan for the Philippines’ COVID-19 response programs and the progress of the Japan-funded programs in support of the Mindanao peace process," the DOF said.

The first meeting of the committee was held in Tokyo last 2017. It was part of the commitment made by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to provide about $9 billion in financing support to the Philippines over the next 5 years, the DOF said, adding that the commitment was completed in July 2021.

Japan has also been actively supporting peace-building programs through the Japan-Bangsamoro Initiatives for Reconstruction and Development.



The Japanese government and Japanese businesses in the Philippines have extended aid to the victims of typhoon Odette which hit the Visayas and Mindanao in December 2021.

Japan has also helped boost the country's COVID-19 vaccine supply.