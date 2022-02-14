Home  >  Business

G7 warns Russia of 'massive' economic sanctions if it invades Ukraine

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this still image from video released February 14, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
BERLIN - World powers on Monday warned Moscow that they stand ready to impose sanctions that would have a huge and immediate impact on Russia's economy, should it pursue any further military aggression against Ukraine.

"Our immediate priority is to support efforts to de-escalate the situation," finance ministers of the G7 group of most developed nations said in a statement.

However, if Moscow ramped up military action, the G7 warned that they "are prepared to collectively impose economic and financial sanctions which will have massive and immediate consequences on the Russian economy."

