First Gen's Avion plant unit 1 'commercially available' on natural gas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 14 2022 09:24 AM

MANILA - First Gen Corp on Monday said Unit 1 of the 97MW Avion Power Plant is now commercially available on both natural gas and liquid fuel.

First Gen said it has been advised by its subsidiary Prime Meridian Powergen Corp that the original equipment manufacturer GE completed the recommissioning and testing of Unit 1.

"The unit is now commercially available on both natural gas and liquid fuel," First Gen said in a disclosure to the stock exchange. 

The Avion Power Plant is owned by Prime Meridian Powergen Corp and is located within First Gen's Clean Energy Complex in Batangas, City.

