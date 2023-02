Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on Oct. 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Oil firms on Monday announced a price rollback for kerosene and diesel while keeping gasoline prices unchanged.

The following price adjustments will take effect on Feb. 14:

PILIPINAS SHELL

Kerosene - P2.50 per liter rollback

Diesel - P2.20 per liter rollback

Gasoline - unchanged

— With a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

