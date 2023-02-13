MANILA - Over 32 million SIMs have been registered as of February 12, the Department of Information and Technology (DICT) reported on Monday.

The DICT said this represents almost 19 percent of the 168.98 million SIMs nationwide.

Smart Communications reported a total of 16,477,229 SIMs registered, which is 24.23 percent of the company's 67,995,734 subscribers.

Globe Telecom Inc recorded 13,132,454 registered or 14.94 percent of its 87,873,936 subscribers.

Meanwhile, DITO Telecommunity Corp. reported a total of 2,452,582 SIMs registered, or 18.71 percent of its 13,108,103 subscribers.

The DICT said it urges the public to register early to avoid user traffic as the deadline approaches on April 26, 2023. The Department reminded subscribers to register only through the official links of telcos:

• SMART - smart.com.ph/simreg or simreg.smart.com.ph

• GLOBE - new.globe.com.ph/simreg

• DITO - https://digital.dito.ph/pto/download/app