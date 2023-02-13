Century Pacific Food says uMEAT now available in Walmart

MANILA - Listed food and beverage firm Century Pacific Food Inc said on Monday its plant-based brand unMEAT is now available in Walmart, one of the largest retailing companies in the US.

SInce January, "unMEAT meat-free luncheon meat-style" is available in over 2,000 Walmart stores across the US, CNPFI said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

“This vote of confidence from Walmart affirms that we are heading in the right direction with respect to our plant-based business," CNPF’s Chief Operating Officer Greg Banzon said.

"We believe in the long-term potential of plant-based alternatives, and brands like ‘unMEAT’ have a role to play to sustainably address the food requirements of an increasingly growing global population," he added.

Aside from Walmart, unMEAT is also distributed in the US through HEB, Harris Teeter, Meijer, e-commerce sites GTFO, It’s Vegan, Weee! and Vegan Black Market as well as other select stores.

unMEAT is currently distributed in the UAE, US, China, Australia and Singapore.

Banzon said there is "tremendous opportunity" in the plant-based meat market and that it has a long-term double-digit growth rate.

CNPF said it launched its unMEAT luncheon meat line in 2021. It had also introduced unMEAT fish-free tuna in 2022.

