AirAsia launches P1 seat sale ahead of hot season

MANILA - AirAsia Philippines said on Monday it is offering a P1 fare promo ahead of the anticipated summer season in the country.

Passengers can book P1 flights from Feb. 13 to 19 to select destinations such as Cagayan De Oro, Boracay, Davao, Kalibo and Puerto Princesa, the airline said in a statement.

Meanwhile, international flights to Taipei, Macao, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Bangkok, Osaka, and Tokyo are available for as low as P911, it added.

Travel period for promotional flights is from Feb. 13 to Nov. 30, 2023, AirAsia said.

“We are known for democratizing air travel having pioneered low-cost travel in Asia. But we are more than just that. We know a lot has changed since the pandemic and we are humbled to continue winning for our guests. They remain our inspiration, and we will make sure to make things happen for them, be it their summer plans or meaningful reunions with family and friends," AirAsia Philippines Chief Executive Officer Ricky Isla said.

As of Feb, 13, AirAsia Philippines said it is operating daily flights from Manila to Bacolod, Cebu, Cagayan, Davao, Iloilo, Kalibo, Caticlan (Boracay), Puerto Princesa, Tacloban, Tagbilaran, and Zamboanga. Other inter-island destinations flying out of its Cebu hub include Cagayan, Davao, Caticlan, Puerto Princesa and Clark, the airline said.

On March 2, AirAsia said it would also begin flying to Taipei from the Cebu Mactan International Airport to boost tourism in the ASEAN region.