MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential candidate Leody De Guzman of Partido Lakas ng Masa said Saturday nationalizing public utilities like water and electricity would actually entice foreigners to invest in the country.

This was despite criticism from the business sector that his economic proposals could result in the departure of investors from the Philippines.

These services, which are already privatized in the Philippines, should not be allowed to be held by those whose only interest is profit, De Guzman said to radio DWIZ.

He said investors would actually benefit from the government running public utilities which he said would result in lower production costs.

"Kasi basic iyan e, ‘yong tubig at kuryente, pati na para sa tao, ‘yong ospital at eskwelahan, dapat iyan ay akuin ng gobyerno at paandarin bilang serbisyo, hindi negosyo," De Guzman said.

(That's basic. Electricity, water, for the public, even hospitals and schools, the government should own them and run them as a service.)

The labor leader said other barriers to investment such as red tape should also be addressed.

For De Guzman, the Philippines is still an attractive country for foreign investors, with a trainable, industrious, and English-speaking workforce.

He is also pushing for building a local production industry for many goods which are currently being imported from abroad, particularly in China.

He said the country has the natural resources to create its own products.

"‘Di pupwedeng lahat ng ating pangangailangan mula toothpick, kahit pako martilyo ay iimport pa natin sa China," De Guzman said.

(We can't import everything we need, from toothpicks to hammer and nails, from China.)

De Guzman said doing this will bloat the country's trade deficit and push it into debt.

Asked for his stand on nuclear energy, De Guzman said he was cautious about pursuing it because of its risks seen even in developed countries.

Instead, he said the Philippines should pursue renewable energy and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels like oil and coal, which would in turn help address climate change noting this would also lead to more jobs.

RELATED VIDEO

