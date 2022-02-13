Presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso greets the crowd during a visit to a shoe factory in Marikina City on February 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso said Sunday he would require government agencies to procure locally made shoes if he is elected into the presidency, in a bid to revive Marikina's shoe industry.

In a statement, Domagoso said he would mandate the national government to buy local shoes for government employees and public school students.

"'Yong mga sapatos nila, dapat bilhin ng gobyerno katulad ng ginawa ni Congressman Del de Guzman na batas," Domagoso said, referring to Republic Act No. 9290 or the Footwear, Leather Goods and Tannery Industries Development Act.

(Their shoes should be bought by the government, similar to a law authored by Congressman Del de Guzman.)

"‘Yong mga sapatos sa military, sa pulis dito galing lahat. Sana ganoon na rin sa mga eskwelahan, sa government offices," he said.

(The shoes of the military and policemen are locally sourced. We hope for the same for schools and government offices.)

Under the law, government personnel entitled to clothing and other similar allowances are mandated to source their footwear from domestically accredited producers and manufacturers.

Domagoso recently visited a shoe factory in Marikina where he held an informal dialogue with manufacturers and workers.

Marikina is dubbed as the "Shoe Capital of the Philippines" for its famous shoe industry, which saw a decline due to competition with Chinese manufacturers.

RELATED VIDEO