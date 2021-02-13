Business Mentor: How a father’s love for his son turned into a business

It all started with a father's love and care for his asthmatic son.

Years back there were limited all-natural products available in the market, harmful chemicals were used in fumigating, cleaning, and disinfecting homes.

Joe Sevilla, the founder and president of Happy Life, remembers when he was seven years old he often experienced asthma attacks when their home was undergoing general cleaning because of the fumes from insecticides and disinfectants.



His father, Victor Sevilla, wanted to address his son’s health problem by removing these harmful chemicals.

Finally, in 2007, in collaboration with renowned chemists, he developed an all-natural and plant-based insecticide and disinfectant with neem as its key ingredient. Hence, Happy Life Liquid Concentrate was born.

Victor Sevilla, holding his young son Joe who was asthmatic

The product is an easy-to-use cleaner, disinfectant and deodorizer made with neem and citronella extracts which also repel and kill insects naturally.

It has natural anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and anti-fungal properties. It can be used as a heavy-duty sanitizer and cleaner in households or establishments for a germ-free environment to stop the spread of diseases.

It can be used for cleaning and grooming of any pet areas and pets and ward off harmful insects. It can also be sprayed on flowering and ornamental plants as a flower bloomer and natural fertilizer.

Other all-natural products for homes, pets, industries and personal care were also developed with neem as its key ingredient.

The secret lies with the neem tree extract, which kills viruses, bacteria, fungi, bad odors, and harmful insects without harming babies, the elderly, pets, and others.

Happy Life also introduced an eco-friendly approach where you can kill the whole nest of cockroaches effectively in just a few days without having to move your kitchen appliances and the people inside.

Happy Life’s goal to provide all-natural, plant-based, pet-friendly, safe, and effective products.

The most important core value of the company is integrity, putting God first above all things by offering honest service to the people.



